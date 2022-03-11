Her Daughter Is About To Come Home For Her College Spring Break, But This Mom Revealed That She Doesn’t Want Her To

One mom has twin daughters who are both currently 21-years-old and in college; Lynn and Kia. While she finds Lynn lovely to get along with, Kia is not, and she characterizes Kia as “a problem.”

This mom raised both of her girls to play basketball, and she and her husband were tough on them growing up.

She and her husband definitely did push Lynn and Kia to be their very best selves as kids, and she and her husband believed that both girls could be basketball stars in particular.

Well, they were only half right. Lynn plays basketball for her college team, but Kia got cut from the team that she was playing on.

Kia then ended up transferring to a different college, where she “lives a normal college experience” and that makes Kia feel bad.

“Kia has a lot of issues in general,” this mom explained. “She has an extreme fear of vomiting, to the point where she avoids foods bc she’s afraid of food poisoning.”

“She gets afraid that she’s pregnant…(once took 10 tests over the course of 4 months. ALL negative). But worst of all, she hates me and her father, and constantly verbally abuses us.”

“She said we controlled every aspect of her life, never gave her a say, constantly forced her into things she never wanted to do, yelled at her over basketball, refused to let her try new things, refused to let her hang out with her friends, couldn’t go a week without yelling or finding something to pick on, and that we used to be “rough” with her.”

Kia says that she and her husband are terrible, evil people. Every single time that Kia comes home from college for a break, she freaks out on them about something and creates issues.

