A 27-year-old woman has a friend named Sam who is 7 years older than she is. Sam enjoys having friends over to her place to have dinner together, and Sam enjoys making food for all of them.

Sam began having her dinner parties several months ago, and it didn’t go so well. Sam wasn’t organized, and Sam started getting anxious.

Sam also was, well, not nice to spend time with since she was so stressed and running around to get stuff done.

She told Sam that she was happy to give her a hand with cooking and preparing since she does find it fun to cook.

Sam eagerly agreed to let her help, and the dinner parties were a whole lot better after that. Sam did let her help with cleaning, getting ingredients together, and stirring pots of food, but other than that, she wasn’t allowed to do anything else since Sam said it was “her party” after all.

As Sam continued with her dinner parties, Sam figured out how to make things work better. Sam didn’t need her to help out and then kept on doing things by herself.

Before Sam stopped needing her though, Sam made her family’s top-secret chicken casserole recipe.

“I thought it was good and wanted to try making it myself,” she explained. “Because I was helping Sam out with the side dishes when she made it and because I have a really good memory, it was pretty easy for me to reconstruct the recipe.”

“I made it for myself a few times, and after tweaking it a bit, I was satisfied that I’d gotten it right.”

