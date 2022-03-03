She Accepted A Job Modeling Underwear But After She Told Her Husband, He Was Very Upset With Her

A 22-year-old woman creates content on TikTok and Instagram related to postpartum bodies, and not that long ago she was approached by a brand that makes underwear.

This brand really wanted to work with her to create social media content together, and she was excited to agree to work with them, since she does love the underwear that this company sells.

“I’ve always known my husband (26M) has always been uncomfortable with me posting anything related to me showing any skin, unless in a swimsuit, but didn’t think it would be too big of a deal considering I would be getting paid for it & getting free underwear from my favorite brand,” she explained.

“I already had accepted the offer and told the brand my sizes, and told my husband about it the next morning.”

Well, her husband was furious that she said yes to modeling underwear for this company, since he doesn’t think it’s ok for her to wear something like that for the entire internet to see.

She was getting money to make this content, and she was planning to show herself modeling the underwear for just a few seconds.

Additionally, the styles of the underwear weren’t so much on the “revealing” side and she thought they were all somewhat “modest.”

She did attempt to lay out all of reasons why she thought it was ok to accept this deal without consulting her husband first, but none of that made him feel any better.

Her husband then said that she needed to go back on her word and let the company know that she was no longer going to do this collaboration with them.

