Her TikTok Video Prompted Real Conversations About The Lack Of Freedom You Have While Renting An Apartment

Renting an apartment used to be an affordable alternative to owning a home. However, the average cost of rent nationwide has soared in recent years.

Even since January of 2021, rent prices have jumped an astounding sixteen percent.

What’s worse is that apartment-dwellers often have to battle their landlord in order to transform their space from “housing” into a “home.”

One woman named Naomi Winders recently went viral on TikTok after sharing a voicemail from her landlord that parallels this sentiment. The landlord took issue with her minimal patio decorations.

“Hi Naomi, we’re calling you from Outlook Apartments. Could you please give us a call back when you get a chance? We would like to speak to you regarding a couple of items on your patio,” the voicemail said.

After sharing the audio clip, Naomi then showed a photo of her patio– which featured a decorative skeleton riding a bicycle.

“What could they have a problem with?” Naomi asked her TikTok followers.

Her video reached 1.2 million people and raked in nearly eighty-thousand likes. Most commenters also related to Naomi’s experience and described their hatred toward these all-too-common renting rules.

TikTok; pictured above is Naomi

