She Found Out That Her Fiancé Was Cheating On Her A Day Before Shopping For Her Wedding Dress And Somehow, Her Fiancé’s Mom Thinks He’s Not To Blame

A woman was supposed to be having her wedding this July, but she just had to cancel it after finding out that her fiancé has continuously cheated on her behind her back.

Her fiancé actually met this other woman at the church that they go to, and she sadly found out about the cheating just one day before she was supposed to go shopping for her wedding dress.

As soon as she learned that her fiancé was not being committed to her, she told him that he needed to leave their apartment, which they just signed the lease for and moved into.

She actually moved out of the city where she was living in order to move into this apartment with her fiancé.

Another thing that she did when she found out about her fiancé’s cheating ways? She called up his sister to fill her in on what happened.

“Yes this was petty but I KNEW that if I didn’t say anything, he was not going to say anything either,” she explained.

“I don’t want to be cheated on and then silenced on top of everything. His mom is now coddling him saying it wasn’t his fault and that the girl he cheated on me with must have been seducing him.”

“She said I was out of line and that if we decided to still get married, his family would not attend. I don’t even want to marry this man.”

She’s calling off the wedding, and shockingly enough her fiancé somehow thinks they can stay together and work through this.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.