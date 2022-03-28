This Teen Is In Love With Her Stepdad’s Brother And She’s Wondering If She Should Share Her Feelings With Him

An 18-year-old girl has a stepdad who entered her life when she was around 4 or 5-years-old.

Although her mom never did marry her stepdad, they’ve spent the last 12 years together, and they also have 2 children with one another.

Her mom’s side of the family and her stepdad’s side of the family treats her parents like they basically are married since they’ve been together for so long.

“My stepdad (the guy mentioned above) practically raised me along with my siblings,” she explained.

“He has a brother who was good for a while and would spend a little time with us here and there. Not long after, he turned to drugs and for a long time, the family hated him and pushed him away and we never saw him around.”

A couple of years ago, her stepdad’s brother made an effort to get clean and completely start a new, better life for himself.

After that, he started hanging out with them all again, though she was still wary of this guy. Growing up, she had heard all of the bad things her mom and dad said about him and his addiction, and she kept thinking about that.

One year ago, she celebrated her 18th birthday and was excited to go out and get her very first job.

“The one who got me the job was my step-uncle and it was so I had someone I knew there (since I was pretty shy and this was my first ever job),” she said.

