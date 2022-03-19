This Barista Shared One Of The Weirdest Drink Requests A Customer Ever Made, And Other Baristas Chimed In With Other Bizarre Things Customers Have Asked For

Baristas have one of the hardest jobs in the food-service industry. Not only are they juggling a million things behind the counter, but they’re likely to suffer from emotional abuse after dealing with crazy customers.

Danielle Sanchez (@thehighbarista) made a TikTok video talking about a weird customer request she handled while working as a Starbucks barista, and it sparked a conversation between baristas all over the app.

In this particular video, Danielle talked about customers who will walk up to her and ask if she can “warm-up” their drink.

“When you tell me that, it makes me think you want me to microwave it,” says Danielle. “And this is not a Chili’s.”

Danielle goes on to say she can not simply warm up any drinks but has to remake them entirely.

She captioned her video by asking other baristas on the app to share some of the most ridiculous customer requests they’ve gotten on the job.

These baristas sure did deliver in the comments.

Many of the comments include drink orders that sound absolutely disgusting.

TikTok; pictured above is Danielle

