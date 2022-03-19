She Wants To Ask All Of Her Family Members To Bring A Dish Of Food With Them To Her Wedding So She Won’t Have To Pay For A Caterer

A woman and her boyfriend have been talking about tying the knot soon although they have yet to get engaged.

Yesterday evening, they were speaking about their plans in greater detail, and she revealed to her boyfriend that she wants to have their entire wedding for just $5,000…

…And, she has one great idea for how she can really cut down on her costs for her wedding day.

“To save money, I was hoping we could ask our family members to each bring a dish to the wedding so we don’t have to pay for catering,” she explained.

“My BF says that’s rude because we should be hospitable, but I believe otherwise. This wouldn’t be a requirement, and he and I can buy any extra food that our family doesn’t bring.”

“I’d also talk to each family member beforehand and ask them if they can make something (and if they agree to help but don’t want to make that specific dish, we can compromise),” she said.

She claims to not know that much about the etiquette surrounding weddings, and she’s never even attended one, but she thinks it’s perfectly fine to ask her family members to come with food.

“I’m willing to compromise and help out with food,” she said. “I just don’t want to spend $20K on a wedding because I guess that’s the average cost in America? I’m cheap, y’all.”

I can understand sticking to a budget for your wedding day, but this is pretty outrageously cheap to expect your family members to bring all the food to feed your guests on your special day.

