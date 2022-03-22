This Teen Let Her Friend Borrow Some Of Her Clothes, But Now That Her Friend Lost Everything, She Wants Her To Pay Up

A 17-year-old girl is a self-proclaimed shopaholic, and she loves buying new clothing for herself. She does let her friends borrow items from her closet, but under one condition: everything has to be returned to her in exactly the same way that she lent it out.

All of her friends abide by her golden rule, except for one of her 16-year-old friends. This friend of hers will frequently borrow things without even asking, and she’ll later find out that whatever was taken out of her closet by this friend is quite worse for wear.

“I also have a terrible memory which I feel she takes advantage of,” she explained. “Another time I found out my white sweatshirt which said Gucci on it in sparkly letters was missing from my closet.”

She only realized it was missing when she saw another one of her friends wearing her sweatshirt in a photo they shared on social media.

She immediately texted her friend to say that she never asked to borrow this particular item, but her friend downplayed the situation and insisted that she did ask.

“But I wanted it back, which was a whole ordeal I don’t even want to explain, but basically she gave it to another friend whose puppies chewed off the letters, and I’m expected to just glue them back on instead of asking for it to be replaced because it’s $70 and the letters apparently came off “really easily,” she said.

Well, she kept on letting this friend of hers borrow things from her closet even after the Gucci sweatshirt incident.

The latest items her friend borrowed included a black lacy top worth $90 and a sparkly blue top with butterflies worth $50.

Her friend wanted to wear these tops to a few summer concerts, and she did agree to let her friend borrow them.

