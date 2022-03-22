His Girlfriend Continues To Lie To Her Loved Ones About How They Actually Met And He Hates That She’s Making Him Look Like Some Kind Of Creep

A 25-year-old guy met his 26-year-old girlfriend in a pretty basic and normal way, but she for some reason continues to lie to her loved ones about how they actually met.

He hates that his girlfriend is doing this because, to be honest, the lie that she’s telling makes him look like some kind of creep.

The reality of their situation is that he really did meet his girlfriend in class; they were both studying a foreign language.

They hit it off, first becoming friends with one another before moving into dating after a bit less than 2 years of friendship.

“The thing is that she has introduced me to her friends and her parents and she has told them that I went up to her on the bus and told her she was beautiful and then kissed her right then and there and then she fell for me and we became a couple,” he explained.

“…I am uncomfortable with this story because it makes me look like a creep who doesn’t respect women by kissing women I don’t know without any consent.”

“Yes this thing might happen in romantic comedies if someone saves your life and then you kiss right away but this is not something I would do, just go around kissing random strangers because they’re attractive.”

His girlfriend has kept up with her lie, and she even told it to his own mom and dad. After his girlfriend lied about how they met, his parents were pretty upset.

His mom and dad pointed out to him that it really wasn’t ok for him to randomly kiss women that he did not know, since it is classified as harassment.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.