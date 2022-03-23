This TikToker’s Thumb Implants Went Viral And Creeped Many Users Out

In 1994, a tattoo artist named Steve Haworth performed the first subdermal implant for body modification. Since then, body modification has only grown in popularity throughout the United States.

For context, a subdermal implant is typically made of silicone and placed just beneath the skin. The recipient’s body is able to heal over the under-skin addition and reveal a raised design.

Some people opt for implants in specific shapes– like hearts or stars– while others use subdermal implants to alter their figures. For example, these body modifiers might add horns or scales for a less human-like appearance.

A body piercer named Madison Trubiano is a strong example of such body modifiers and recently went viral on TikTok for her silicone implants that add ribs to the sides of her thumbs.

They are not only unique in appearance but also have a special function for Madison.

“Sometimes, I rub them together like a weird fidget toy,” she explained.

Some TikTokers went crazy over her body mod.

“I won’t lie, I love them,” commented one supportive user.

TikTok; pictured above are Madison’s thumb implants

