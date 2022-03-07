This Woman’s Date Accused Her Of Stalking Him After She Saw Him On A Date With Another Woman

The TikToker Tricia Dupre is back with yet another horrifying date story. She recently went viral after sharing her crappy encounter on a second date. This time, though, she was accused of “stalking” after inviting a man out to dinner with her friends.

“Another bad date story in my archive of dates over the years,” Tricia said before diving into her tale.

After meeting a guy and hitting it off, Tricia went on a few dates with him. Everything seemed to be going well, so he eventually asked her out again.

“He texted me, ‘hey, what are you doing tomorrow night?'” Tricia recalled. Unfortunately, she already had plans to get half-off sushi with some friends around eight o’clock.

Instead of completely saying no, Tricia was nice enough to invite him to join.

“I said that if he wanted, he was more than welcome to join,” Tricia explained, “He said that sounded good. He had never been to half-off sushi and wanted to go.”

Nothing odd happened until sushi-dinner day eventually rolled around. Tricia was swamped with work, so she did not get a chance to confirm their plans until about two hours before. Still, she did not think it would be a problem.

“But, he told me that since he did not hear from me all day, he made different plans,” Tricia said. While a bit weird, she still told him it was no big deal.

TikTok; pictured above is Tricia

