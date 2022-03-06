Her Second Date Was, Quite Literally, Crappy

Many women have used the word “crappy” to describe a first or even second date. But, the TikToker Tricia Dupre went viral after she shared her literal encounter with “crap” on a second date.

In the beginning, Tricia did not suspect anything out of the ordinary. Her potential suitor seemed like a promising match.

“I met a guy online, and we went on our first date. He was funny and charming; we had a great first date,” Tricia said.

So, naturally, after this positive experience, Tricia continued texting the man. Then, one day during a casual conversation, the man texted her for help.

“He said, ‘Hey, you’re a nurse, and I cut my finger while doing some dishes.’ After, he sent me a picture of his wrapped up finger,” Tricia recalled.

What shocked her from the photo was not his sliced finger, but instead what loomed in the background.

“This should have been a red flag off the bat, but I ignored all the signs. Let me show you this picture,” Tricia said before flashing a screenshot of the man’s text.

While the man sat on a recliner with a dog on his lap and showed off his bandaged finger, his feet were also in the background of the photo. The issue with his feet was not overgrown toenails or hair, though– it was the brown discoloration.

TikTok; pictured above is Tricia

