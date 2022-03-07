Child Marriage Is Still Legal In Forty-Four U.S. States, And This Nonprofit Organization Has Taken The Fight Into Their Own Hands

Did you know that child marriage is still legal in forty-four states? Between 2000 and 2018, nearly three hundred thousand children under the age of eighteen– primarily girls– were legally married in the United States.

Unchained At Last, a survivor-led nonprofit organization, is working to end these premature partnerships and their detrimental consequences.

The U.S. Department of State– responsible for foreign policy and international relations– has called child marriage “human rights abuse.”

Their 2016 Global Strategy To Empower Adolescent Girls report acknowledged that this inhumane practice “produces devastating repercussions for a girl’s life, effectively ending her childhood.” Yet, child marriage is still happening here at home.

Unchained At Last conducted a nationwide study between 2000 and 2018, and the results were recently published in their 2021 report entitled United States’ Child Marriage Problem. There, the statistics speak for themselves.

The study found that Texas had the highest rate of child marriages throughout the eighteen-year period, totaling over forty-one thousand.

California, Nevada, and Florida followed suit. On the opposing end, the District of Columbia officiated the lowest number of child marriages with a total of seventy-seven.

According to the organization, most of these marriages included girls aged sixteen or seventeen. Still, some children as young as ten years old were wed. In addition, the average age difference between the children and their spouses was four years.

Unchained At Last outlined three key reasons why child marriage is especially dangerous for minors:

