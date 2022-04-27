He Wants To Start Dating His Late Ex-Girlfriend’s Sister, But He’s Worried It Might Be Disrespectful To The Memory Of His Ex

A man sadly learned a few days ago that his ex-girlfriend Sam has passed. She was his one “true love” in life, and he has never been able to get over her.

Sam’s sister Emilee reached out to him on social media to let him know about what happened to Sam, before asking if he would like to be there at her funeral.

He broke up with Sam back in June of 2010, so it’s been 12 years since they were together. He tried quite hard to move on from Sam, bought he still had feelings for her and never was able to date successfully because of that.

“Those feelings never died, but now mean nothing,” he explained. “I do plan to attend the funeral.”

Just yesterday, Emilee revealed to him that she has feelings for him now, which came as a surprise to him.

He let Emilee know that right now, he’s just trying to get through Sam’s funeral, but this all has got him thinking.

He was friends with Emilee first before going out with Sam, and Emilee discovered that he and Sam broke up only because of some lies their stepdad told.

Back in the day, he had a wonderful relationship with Sam, Emilee, and their mom, and it’s a relief to him that the stepdad who ruined his relationship with Sam has since gotten divorced from Sam and Emilee’s mom and is no longer around.

“Emilee and Sam were always close and were similar in most aspects, including morals and looks,” he said.

