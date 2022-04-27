Her Boyfriend Developed Feelings For Another Girl, But He Won’t Tell Her Who It Is

A 24-year-old woman has a boyfriend the same age as her, and she’s been seeing him for quite a long time; 7 years.

They live more than an hour apart from one another, and that’s always put a strain on being able to spend time together.

She has to take a ferry to get to her boyfriend when she is home, but she’s spent the last 5 years studying abroad in other countries.

Although she’s gotten home to see her boyfriend throughout her 5 years abroad, their relationship has been largely long-distance.

2 years ago, things with her boyfriend got difficult when one of her male classmates professed feelings for her.

She was friends with this classmate and although she thought he was definitely cute, she reminded him that she did have a boyfriend back home and they couldn’t be more than friends.

“I realized I had feelings for the classmate and told my boyfriend about it after he asked (since we had gotten a bit distant),” she explained.

“My boyfriend admitted that he too had developed feelings for someone else during our long-distance relationship (which was news to me, but I didn’t prod at the time).”

“He had a lot of questions and I answered at length about my feelings and how my classmate made me feel, my boyfriend asked things like his height, build, etc., and what we talked about as well as what he did differently.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.