This Guy Is Wondering If It’s Acceptable To Date Two Women At The Same Time

A 35-year-old man is wondering if it’s acceptable or not to date two women at the exact same time, and his situation actually isn’t what it seems at first glance.

“I know the knee-jerk reaction to this type of question is probably no,” he admitted. “And that if I liked the one I have already started dating enough, I shouldn’t want to go on a date with somebody new. And I hear you.”

So here’s his predicament. He met a 32-year-old woman who he has already gone out with on 3 dates so far.

He hasn’t kissed her yet, and things haven’t really progressed that much since this woman doesn’t want to “rush into anything.”

She did say she’s interested in going on more dates with him, yet she’s really slow to have feelings for guys and she currently has no feeling for him. Ouch.

“Now this might sound like doom and gloom, but the dates with her have been so much fun,” he explained.

“I have never laughed so much with a woman before. We have the same sense of humor and we vibe. She also set up the 4th date and she said I can come over to her place in a few weeks for dinner.”

Aside from their pre-scheduled dates, he has not spoken to her at all. He’s tried to strike up a few conversations over text, yet she never gets back to him.

He’s not so sure this is a big problem, since conversation comes easy when they’re in person with one another.

