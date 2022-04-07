She Told Her Best Friend Not To Buy The Prom Dress Of Her Dreams Because She Doesn’t Want To Match Her

An 18-year-old girl has a best friend named Chelsea who is a year younger than she is. She’s been super close with Chelsea since she began going to high school.

She did graduate early and is currently attending college, but prom is coming up and she’s still permitted to attend.

She did find a date to prom, and Chelsea is coming with her too since she doesn’t have a date and she doesn’t want Chelsea to be lonely.

“All of high school, I have bought different color dresses,” she explained. “Ranging from blue to red to black.”

“This year during one of the dances I finally noticed that Chelsea has been copying my dress colors to match with me.”

“For the formal, I wanted to wear black and announced it a month ahead of time and a day before the dance she said she was going to wear black too so we can match.”

“Fine, whatever, she can do what she wants and I ended up changing my dress to a different one the day of. Which she was visually upset with the day of.”

She has already bought a dress to wear to prom, and she did everything she could to keep it a secret from Chelsea so she could prevent Chelsea from copying her.

The dress she picked really is something she normally would not buy for herself, and she was hoping it would be a big surprise when she showed up at prom.

