Her Fiancé Has Been Keeping Tabs On His Ex And She’s Afraid He’s Obsessed With This Girl

A 23-year-old woman is currently engaged to her 25-year-old fiancé, but she just found something on his phone that has her questioning everything.

The other day she picked up her fiancé’s phone to scroll through TikTok since he was busy with his video games.

While she was in the TikTok app, she went to search for a particular account that begins with the letter “M.”

“When I typed in the letter “M,” his ex-girlfriend’s account was the first one to pop up,” she explained.

“His ex-girlfriend’s name starts with the letter M. I confronted him about how that is what popped up and it hurts my feelings if he’s still searching up his ex-GF.”

She then opened up another social media app on her fiancé’s phone, then typed in “M.” She was shocked to see that his ex-girlfriend’s account instantly showed up.

Her boyfriend tried to say he thought the app was just trying to suggest someone that he clearly knows, but when she went to see if her account popped up by typing the first letter of her name, it didn’t.

Another thing she noticed is that her fiancé constantly clears his history in every single app that he has on his phone, which she thinks is suspicious.

Now, she has been with her fiancé for a little under 5 years, and they got engaged a year ago. Their wedding is set to happen in just a couple of months.

