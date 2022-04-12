This New Discovery Brings Scientists One Step Closer To Understanding Memories

The moment that children are born, memories begin to form. Throughout life, memories are what provide people with a sense of self and a personal story. Many people fear losing these identity building blocks or “where they came from.”

Nonetheless, memory loss is a normal part of aging. According to the Alzheimer Society, about forty percent of adults “will experience some form of memory loss after turning sixty-five years old.”

Although, this fact is not a memory death sentence. In fact, numerous steps can be taken to maintain mental agility, including physical activity, regular socialization, getting enough sleep, and staying organized.

Moreover, scientists’ understanding of memory recollection is still growing. Just last month, a new study conducted by neuroscientist Fred Hoerndli detailed an advanced discovery of how memories are formed and maintained.

Traditionally, memories were thought to rely on a process regulated at the synapse– or the space between two nerve cells.

Scientists believed that the likelihood of a memory being preserved or lost depended upon the number of present glutamate receptors at the synapse.

But, Hoerndli discovered a missing piece of the puzzle. In 2009, he set out to analyze the process behind memory maintenance and learned that an unsuspecting scaffolding molecule played a crucial role unknown until now.

In essence, Hoerndli and his team found that not one but two cell signals occur at the synapse and affect memory.

Additionally, these two cell signals must act nearly simultaneously in order for a successful memory transport.

