Her Sister Has The Opportunity To Live In A Real Home, Yet Is Choosing To Live In A Homeless Shelter Along With Her Baby

A 25-year-old woman has a younger sister who is 21. Recently, her sister found out that she was pregnant, and their entire family wasn’t exactly happy about it due to her sister’s age.

Regardless, her sister dreamed of always getting to be a mom, and her sister was thrilled to be pregnant.

Several years ago, her family lost everything in a house fire, and so at the time her sister announced her pregnancy, they were all in the middle of still recovering.

Shortly after the pregnancy announcement, her sister and her sister’s fiancé lost the one-bedroom apartment they were living in, as they got kicked out by their landlord.

She had her own place, but she didn’t have enough room for her sister or her sister’s fiancé, and neither did her parents, as they live in a tiny trailer.

Luckily, her grandma stepped up and told her sister she could come live with her. After only living with grandma for two months, her sister and her sister’s fiancé began having issues.

The issues stemmed from them not wanting to pay grandma anything towards rent, and so, her mom and dad said to her sister that she could stay in their trailer with the baby, but there wasn’t sufficient space for her sister’s fiancé.

Her sister’s fiancé was able to go stay at his mom’s house, which is only just down the street from where her own mom and dad live.

Unfortunately, her sister refused this arrangement, as she wanted to be able to continue living with her fiancé.

