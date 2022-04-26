Her Autistic Son Was Invited To Prom, But This Mom Doesn’t Want To Let Him Go

A mom has an 18-year-old son who has been diagnosed with Level 2 autism, so his autism is pretty moderate.

According to Autism Speaks, this Level of autism is characterized as “Marked deficits in verbal and nonverbal social communication skills; social impairments apparent even with supports in place; limited initiation of social interactions; and reduced or abnormal responses to social overtures from others.”

“For example, a person who speaks simple sentences, whose interaction is limited to narrow special interests, and how has markedly odd nonverbal communication.”

This mom said that her son is completely capable of completing certain tasks all alone, though he does need some help with other things.

When she and her husband go out together, they do hire a babysitter to come over and take care of her son.

Her son is involved in a local youth group, and the other day at his group, one of the girls he always sits next to asked if he would like to go to prom with her.

This girl is someone that this mom knows really well, and she considers her to be “a best buddy” to her son at the local youth group.

“She formally asked our son to her prom…in front of us…and he said “yes” and was overly excited,” she explained.

“As a mom, however, I’m having my doubts as to whether or not I should let my son go to an event without us containing hundreds of other people.”

