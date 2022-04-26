This Study Found That Family Structure Can Impact The Prevalence Of Delinquent Behavior In Kids

A new study conducted by Malmo University in Sweden has found a strong correlation between adolescent delinquency and alternative family structures. These family structures specifically refer to single mother, single father, mother-stepfather, and father-stepmother households.

Previous studies have already found that living with both parents decreases delinquent behavior.

But, this new research forged beyond the simplistic, binary divide to include more modern family structures.

The team synthesized and analyzed cross-sectional survey data from 2016 to 2019. Four total surveys were used, and the respondents resided in southern Sweden.

Respondents were to self-report their own family structure along with any “delinquent” behavior they participated in. These behaviors included graffiti, robbery, shoplifting, etc.

The researchers found that children who live with both their mother and father participate in less delinquent behavior.

Additionally, this trend continued in co-parenting structures where both parents were either single or with new partners.

Children living with a mother and a stepfather showed the highest incident rate ratio (IRR) of delinquency at 2.044. Children living with just their father showed the second-highest IRR at 1.898.

Conversely, children who lived with just their mother or their father and a stepmother displayed a lower prevalence of delinquent behavior.

