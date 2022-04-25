His Girlfriend Gave Him An Ultimatum: Either Move To A New Country With Her, Or She’s Dumping Him

A 21-year-old guy is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend, who is 20, but it seems like they might not be together for much longer due to an ultimatum that his girlfriend just gave him.

Next year, his girlfriend is graduating from college, while he already has graduated and now works a full-time job as a software developer.

They both currently live in the UK, but after his girlfriend graduates, she has “her heart set” on moving to an entirely new country.

This is something he was aware of, but he didn’t know that if he wasn’t going to get with his girlfriend’s program that they could never be together.

It was yesterday evening when he spent time with his girlfriend and her family, and the conversation turned to his girlfriend graduating soon.

His girlfriend brought up the fact that she would be picking up her life and leaving the UK as soon as she was done with school.

“She said she has always wanted to move to France or somewhere similar, and she said that she wants to do this in the next few years, stating at the time that if I am unwilling to then the relationship would end and she would break up with me, moving to France to live her life,” he explained.

That’s right, if he’s not moving to France with her, she’s prepared to dump him.

This morning, his girlfriend backtracked a bit on her words from last night, claiming to not really want to dump him, but he could tell that she wasn’t exactly serious about that.

