His Son Revealed To Him That He Does Not Want Them To Adopt The Girl They Are Fostering And His Wife Is Super Upset

A man and his wife have a 12-year-old son named Neil that is their biological child. 2 years ago, he and his wife decided to foster a 15-year-old girl named Ava.

Right now, he and his wife are convinced that they want to adopt Ava officially so she has a forever home with their family.

“We wanted to clarify with our son if this would be okay, in what we would think was a formality but his response surprised us,” he explained.

“He said he didn’t like Ava because she’s a very disturbed child and often has meltdowns. He also pointed out that we’ve been spending a lot of time with her to calm her down and reassure her that we won’t abandon her or abuse her.”

His wife immediately “got upset” with Neil, before insisting that he had to “stop being selfish.”

Instead of getting angry with Neil as his wife did, he stopped for a moment to consider Neil’s words, and he realized that Neil’s feelings are completely valid.

“It’s only now dawned on me that we’ve been neglecting our son to meet Ava’s needs,” he said. “I felt terrible because we’ve always catered to Ava.”

“Also to adopt Ava all family members have to be onboard with this. My wife wants Neil to lie to them.”

When his wife said that she wanted Neil to lie to all of their loved ones about being excited to adopt Ava, he lost it.

