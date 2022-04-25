His Mom Made His Pregnant Girlfriend Sleep On The Floor

A man has been dating his girlfriend named Rose for 4 years now, and they are expecting their first child together since Rose is currently 5 months pregnant.

Throughout the years that he has been with Rose, his mom made it appear like she was quite fond of Rose, however, as soon as they told his mom they are having a baby, everything changed.

It’s like his mom flipped a switch as soon as she learned of their pregnancy, and ever since, his mom has been nothing but mean and nasty to Rose.

Things have gotten so bad that he’s felt forced to distance himself from his mom while he waits for her to change her attitude.

Not that long ago, Rose drove to see some of her family members who don’t live close to their town at all.

Rose’s trip was unexpected, and on her way back home, her car broke down at 6 that evening. He was not even in the country when this happened, so he was not able to do anything for Rose at that time.

Luckily, his brother Chris jumped in to Rose since he’s quite talented at fixing cars. Chris picked up Rose and took her back to their mom’s house, where Chris lives too.

“Obviously, the situation wasn’t the best, especially considering the tension between Rose and my mom that exists for no particular reason, but I hoped my mum could put her pettiness aside for at least a night,” he explained.

“It was too late for Chris to drive Rose back home, so my brother told her that he would drive her back tomorrow morning.”

