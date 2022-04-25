Gen Z Employees Have Hilariously Changed The Communication Game At This Activewear Start-Up

In 2020, Gen Z took over TikTok and proved to be the new trendsetters in fashion and culture. Now, they are also making waves in the economy.

According to a Bank of America research report, Gen Z will generate $33 trillion by 2030 and represent about twenty-seven percent of the world’s income.

Currently, Gen Z’s inhabitants range from nine to twenty-four years old. And, since the pandemic took the last two years away from many hopeful job seekers, these spunky young adults are finally hitting the workforce and reshaping the labor environment in true Gen Z fashion.

Tommy Flaim, the founder of ethical activewear start-up company Fox & Robin, shared how his Gen Z employees have brought their spirit into workplace communication.

“When you start a new company and only hire Gen Z,” Flaim wrote before sharing numerous screenshots of their unique email sign-offs.

One employee, named Fawzia, hilariously uses, “Hasta la pasta.” Another worker, named Joey, has “Don’t cross me” as his email signature.

Another, named Nicole, wrote the email closer that most wish they could use.

“Let me know if you have any questions! Or don’t. Nicole, out,” she wrote.

TikTok; pictured above is Tommy in his video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.