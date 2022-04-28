She Showed Her Friend Her Prom Dress, And Then Her Friend Went Out And Bought The Exact Same One So She’s Not Happy That They’re Going To Match

A high school girl is going to be attending prom soon, and she’s currently involved in some serious drama related to her prom dress and her friend.

While she previously was super excited to be going to prom since she missed out last year, now she’s feeling upset about it.

Around a month ago, she picked out her prom dress, and she showed her dress to her friend. Her friend raved about how incredible her dress was, which was the reaction she expected from her friend.

A week after showing her dress to her friend, her friend told her that she had also gotten her dress. When she asked her friend if she could see what her dress looked like, her friend declined.

In hindsight, she knows that should have been a telling sign, but she didn’t think much of it at the time.

Although her friend didn’t show her the prom dress she bought, she saw it accidentally when she headed over to hang out at her friend’s house.

That day, her friend’s mom put her dress out in a place where she could clearly see it, and she was horrified to realize her friend bought the same dress that she was already going to wear to their prom.

She confronted her friend, wanting to know if she intended for them to show up at prom matching one another, and her friend said she knew the dress was the same as her prom dress.

Her friend said it didn’t bother her that they were going to match, so she shouldn’t be offended either.

