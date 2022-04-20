She’s About To Graduate High School And Her English Teacher Asked Her Out On A Date

An 18-year-old girl is currently in her senior year of high school, but she’s graduating this upcoming June, so in a little more than a month she will be leaving.

Her high school is a boarding school, and she only gets to go home in a few weeks. Aside from that, she lives on campus all the time.

Her mom and dad do not live in the country where her boarding school is, so every holiday or vacation day she’s still spent basically at school, alone.

There is a hotel located right by her campus, and that’s where she’s been live while all of her classmates went home to their families for the holidays.

She then started frequently spending that alone time with her 28-year-old English teacher from school.

“My teacher lives alone and he isn’t married so he would sometimes pick me up and we’d go watch a movie or just go around for a drive,” she explained.

“He would even sneak his dog into the hotel and we would just have a lot of fun ordering food and him helping my homework.”

“He’s not conventionally handsome, but he’s not bad looking and I think I’ve grown really fond of him. He kinda looks like Edward Norton.”

Well, pretty recently her teacher asked her to go out on a date with him as soon as she graduates. She did agree to go out with him, but now she’s kind of questioning all of this.

