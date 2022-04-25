She’s Been Dating Her Boyfriend For 3 Years And Still Has Not Met Any Of His Family Members Or Friends So She’s Getting Anxious

A 21-year-old woman has been dating her 24-year-old boyfriend for the last 3 years, but she still has not met any of his family members or friends.

4 months into dating her boyfriend, she did introduce him to her friends, so she thinks that this inequality in their relationship comes down to him potentially wanting to keep her some kind of a secret from his loved ones.

“Like, he says he’s very private and that’s why we have nothing on social media together (which is fine, I get that), and his family is quite complicated but surely even if you have a rocky relationship with your family you’d want your long-term partner to meet your friends?” she wondered.

She has asked to meet her boyfriend’s friends, but he flat out refuses to introduce her to any of them, aside from his jerk of a roommate and one friend of his that she only met 1 time.

Her boyfriend is currently completing a postgraduate program and she knows he met a ton of wonderful friends that way, so it’s not like he’s friendless.

If you think that’s a major red flag, well, her boyfriend hasn’t been entirely faithful to her yet she stayed with him regardless.

Recently, her boyfriend also became friends with a girl and he’s so close with her that a few people have brought up the fact that they think they’re more than just friends.

She then noticed this female friend of her boyfriend’s tagged him on social media in something and put kiss emojis in there.

“I don’t really know what to do,” she said. “He’s said it’s something he’s always struggled to do because of his traumatic childhood and that he’ll try, but that conversation was months ago and nothing has happened.”

