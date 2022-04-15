She’s Considering Telling Her Friend That Her New Boyfriend Has A Criminal History

A young woman has a wonderful friend who met a new guy not that long ago. This new guy really does make her friend happy, and she’s thrilled for her friend….however, she started to see some major red flags.

Her friend filled her in on some insane stories about her boyfriend, which left her rather alarmed for her friend.

“She told me stories about all his “crazy” exes and how they would make up stories about him to the police,” she explained.

“Recently, he was arrested for assault because he heard his next-door neighbor yelling at the children that live next to him so he went over to “save” them and ended up breaking the guy’s nose.”

“The problem is, my friend sees the best in people and she hasn’t questioned the validity of any of these stories.”

She already was concerned for her friend, but after she sat down to see if this guy had any court records available regarding his past, she was even more upset.

“Tonight, I was looking up court records for a relative and the thought crossed my mind to look up my friend’s new boyfriend,” she said.

“The guy has a rap sheet as long as my arm. Driving with meth in his blood, speeding, driving disqualified, aggravated assault, domestic violence, and breaching a restraining order.”

“There were just pages and pages of info on this guy. I love my friend and I worry for her safety.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.