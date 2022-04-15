Tony Hawk May Have The Least Recognizable Face In Hollywood

Tony Hawk, the professional skateboarder from Carlsbad, California, is famous for various well-earned reasons.

He has won sixteen medals at the X games– ten of which are gold– and has received numerous awards, including Thrasher Skater of the Year, the Young Hollywood Cultural Icon Award, and the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Male Athlete multiple times. Hawk even started his own successful skateboard company, Birdhouse.

Despite all of this recognition, though, Hawk may be the most commonly misidentified celebrity in Hollywood. Everyone knows his household name. But, many rarely ever recognize his face.

Over the years, Hawk has recounted numerous examples of awkward run-ins with fans who did not even realize who he was. Instead, they tell Hawk that he “looks like” the famous skater.

This happened so often that Hawk created a running joke and began to go along with it. Some diehard fans even know about the gag and, if they see Hawk in public, play along as well. But, a recent run-in may have taken the cake and put this saga to rest.

Twitter; pictured above is Tony Hawk

On Twitter, Hawk described an elevator encounter with a fan.

“This just happened, and maybe this is where it all ends,” Hawk began.

“I got on an elevator with three people. One guy, with his wife, sarcastically said, ‘Anyone ever tell you…’ and stopped. I, amused, said, ‘Yes, but you’re the first today,'” Hawk wrote.

