This Teen Told His Autistic Sister That Nobody At Their School Likes Her Because She’s A Snitch

High school can be challenging. Especially when you already have difficulty communicating with others and experience unusual behaviors due to your brain being wired differently from others.

Autism affects how the brain works. As a result, there are different challenges, personalities, and special abilities for each individual experiencing autism.

While some may require constant attention and care, others may not need very much at all.

Whether you are a friend or family who has an important person in your life dealing with autism, it’s important to them to have your support. Going through daily life tasks, like attending school, can be tough on them.

However, as a sibling, what do you do when your parents and teachings are not helping you in the process, and you’re left being the one who has to be brutally honest with your sibling as to why they have zero friends at school?

A brother and sister face a one-year age gap. The brother is 16, while the sister is a 17-year-old with high functioning autism.

Ever since he could remember, his sister has always had issues related to social cues. She has suffered from low social awareness, understanding social norms while knowing what socials rules dictate certain situations.

Right now, his sister is currently the social outcast at school. Since returning back to in-person classes, all of her friends have abandoned her.

In addition, she has developed a toxic reputation at school for being “Rachel, the rat,” as she seems to feel like she has to tattle to her superiors about everything she sees or hears.

To make matters worse, the parents and teachers are deciding to look past this, even though his sister is capable of learning that there are some things she should not say; however, the parents believe if they told her to stop, she would keep her secrets from them.

