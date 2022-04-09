This College Girl Feels Like She’s Her Best Friend’s Live-In Maid

Living with your best friend usually sounds like the best scenario. There is nothing better than having your best friend by your side every day, someone, who knows you very well, including your crazy quirks and weird habits.

Choosing to live with someone you know and are close to is way better than moving in with a stranger and awkwardly trying to stay comfortable within your own home.

While we spend most of our time with the friends we are close to, you may think you know everything about them until you are actually living with them.

However, times are tough these days, and with the housing market at an all-time high, you may be stuck in a scenario where you are living the dream with your best friend but also having to share your space with people you do not know in order to afford rent.

Two best friends are attending the same university and decided to live together. They are both in their early 20s, and while the house is a dream, with a great location and storage, they also have three other girls who have already graduated living with them to make renting the place a great price.

The two share the downstairs, while the trio of graduates occupies the second floor.

Sure, you would think that while this could be somewhat of an ideal scenario, meaning you get your best friend and cheap rent, however, the house is not the problem, but rather the people who reside within it.

After a month of living together, the two best friends realized that the older girls were extremely messy. They never clean the countertops, leaving brown residue on the paper towels when cleaned.

The toilet is gross, and the shower walls, tub, and curtain are covered in hair.

