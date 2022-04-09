She Absolutely Hates Being Her Sister’s Maid Of Honor And The Wedding Hasn’t Even Happened Yet

This maid of honor story is anxiety-inducing even by proxy. A young woman’s sister is getting married and expects her to be the maid of honor while pulling out all the stops, despite her limited finances and heavy student debt in the six figures.

She also has two jobs and had to pay $150 just for her maid of honor dress.

Her sister’s lack of empathy toward her situation prompted this woman to post to Reddit looking for answers.

Was it just her problem that she didn’t want to spend a ton of money on all the bells and whistles of an expensive bridal trip, clubs, and gifts?

She broke down the overall costs of all the events and travel, and it was a tough pill to swallow for any readers who are strapped for cash.

Tickets to Miami for the bride’s Bachelorette trip, plus an Airbnb, cost this maid of honor $900. Once in Miami, the bride has also said she wants to go clubbing, take dancing classes, and hit a pool party with an outrageous $350 cover charge per person.

Beyond the extravagant activities, the bride expects her sister to decorate their Airbnb for the trip. Her friends suggested that she get her sister yet another present as a surprise, despite having already given her an engagement gift and planning a wedding present.

Most of all, this maid of honor isn’t even sure that all of this will make the bride happy, and she apparently wants it primarily to show off her party to her groom.

That’s right; her sister the bride was envious that her groom took a trip to Las Vegas and wanted to use her trip to settle the score before they tied the knot.

