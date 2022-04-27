He Just Got His Dream Career In New York City And He’s Thinking It Might Be Time To Get Rid Of His Girlfriend

A 19-year-old guy is currently in college, and he’s a freshman. He’s going to one of the best business schools here in America, and his major is finance.

Ever since he has been about 15, he’s dreamed of getting to work right on Wall Street in New York City, and he’s particularly interested in wealth management.

He taught himself how to read balance sheets and 10k reports, and how to do financial models. His dad also helped him to get his own trading account too.

He’s spent this last semester working like crazy and interviewing at a slew of the best investment firms in the city.

He really needed to land one of these internships in order to be able to get his foot in the door at one of the big firms, but he wasn’t sure he would get one since these firms only hire less than 1% of the people that apply.

A week ago, he was floored to get a call from a number he didn’t know in New York City, and the person on the other end of the phone informed him that he got the internship he worked so hard for.

He was overjoyed to get this news, and he quickly told his 20-year-old girlfriend, whom he’s been with for around a year.

“At first she was happy for me but then she said that after one or two years of working in the city she would want me to leave the city so that we could raise a family,” he explained.

“I told her that I was in no rush to do that and I wanted to spend 5 or 6 years in New York so that I could experience what living in a city is like.”

