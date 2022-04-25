This Teen Is Being Called Petty For Photoshopping Their Ex-Girlfriend Out Of The Prom Photo That They Shared On Social Media

A 17-year-old teen has a pretty big group of friends that also happens to include their 17-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Since they have so many mutual friends, it’s actually surprisingly easy for them to not have to interact with one another anymore.

After their breakup, this teen hasn’t had a lot of issues with their ex-girlfriend, though obviously they still hang out with them in that same friend group.

Last weekend was this teen’s prom, and since they were with their ex-girlfriend in the group of friends, they have tons of prom photos with their ex-girlfriend in them.

“I tried to get photos without her, as I didn’t want her to be in my Instagram post,” this teen explained.

“However, she was in the big group photo of all ~30 kids in the group. I seamlessly photoshopped her out, and nobody noticed. Until five days later.”

This teen’s ex-girlfriend posted prom photos including them on social media, and suddenly, one of the girls they’re graduating with made a comment about how it’s weird that this teen photoshopped their ex out of the photo.

“My ex looked at my post and realized it was the exact same photo that she had posted, with her removed,” this teen said.

“She blew up the entire group chat, calling me…petty…for photoshopping her out and that I embarrassed her by making it seem as if she wasn’t included by the group. I left the group chat, but she continued to blow up my phone individually.”

