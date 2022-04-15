She’s Pretty Positive That Her Dad’s Friend Likes Her And She’s Wondering If She Should Go For It

A 28-year-old woman recently graduated from college last year, and then she decided to travel to France so that she could spend time with her dad there.

It’s now been 8 months since she arrived in France, and she’s pretty positive that one of her dad’s friends there likes her.

She’s had quite a few run-ins with her dad’s friend where she believes they definitely have something going on, and she’s wondering if she should take the leap and go for it.

She has known her dad’s friend ever since she was quite little, and when she saw him for the first time in years as an adult, he gave her a big hug and mentioned that she turned into quite a “beautiful woman.”

“Honestly, now I think he’s pretty hot,” she explained. “He’s 40, 15 years younger than my dad. They met at his workplace and are very close.”

“I go to his place without always telling my dad because at this point he’s my own friend. He teaches me how to draw, he’s an artist in his free time. My dad and him work in the field of law.”

“More than once he told me his days at work were very long and tiring since he broke up with his partner of 10 years, but that now I was making him feel better. He never misses an occasion to tell me he enjoys talking to me.”

She’s had a few more things that have happened between her and her dad’s friend that make her think he’s into her too.

One time she was pretending to be sleeping on her dad’s couch and she was aware that he was staring at her sleeping.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.