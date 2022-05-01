Her Brother Asked To Drive Her Car To Prom But This Teen Doesn’t Want Him To And Now Her Mom Thinks She’s Mean

A 16-year-old girl has a pretty big family due to the fact that her mom and dad got divorced from one another when she was 6-years-old.

Her mom then got married to her stepdad Austin when she was 10-years-old, and he came with a son named Scott who is now 18.

Her mom and Austin went on to have two more sons together, and she doesn’t think of them or Scott as anything less than her “full brothers.”

As for her dad, he has not gotten married again, but he’s super close to her mom still and he actually spends time hanging out with her stepdad Austin.

She pretty much has one big happy family, and she constantly spends time at her grandparents’ house chilling in their pool with her brothers.

Her grandparents also love her brothers, and there really hasn’t been any conflict amongst her family members until now.

“So for my 15 birthday, my granddad gave me his 2012 Camaro because he was able to get himself a Vette,” she explained.

“I was so, SO over the moon, I love that car because I remember my dad driving me to school in it.”

“I remember my dad, grandad and Scott fixing and doing things to the car when I was 12 and I actually had my first kiss in the backseat.”

