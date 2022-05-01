She’s Been Seeing A Guy For More Than A Year, But He Still Doesn’t Think He’s Ready To Commit To Her So She’s Thinking Of Moving On Since She Met Someone New

A 22-year-old woman has been seeing a 26-year-old guy for more than a year now, and she originally met him on a dating app.

She thinks this guy is nice and all, but they have not taken their relationship further because of him.

According to this guy, he thinks that they are “not ready yet” to be committed to one another, which you know means he’s not ready to commit.

She has no idea how to make this guy feel like he is ready to get serious, and she has no clue how to get closer to him or what more she can do.

She considers this guy to be essentially her best friend, and their physical connection is excellent. She has feelings for him, and she knows he has feelings for her too.

“We’ve met each other’s friends and talk about future, marriage, children, etc. on a regular basis (half-jokingly, half-serious),” she explained.

“I am a bit hesitant as he needs to find a way to handle all his responsibilities (work, job, his flat, health, friends, mental health) but we have committed to supporting each other in regard to personal growth and development.”

“Of course, I am not perfect by any means myself but I think that I am more mature and able to handle being a responsible grown-up.”

They don’t have similar interests, but they do get along well and have a similar sense of humor.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.