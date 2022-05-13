Her Little Sister Wants To Wear Her Dress For Graduation, But It’s Special To Her So She Said No

A 19-year-old girl has a little sister who is 2 years younger than she is. Her little sister is going to be graduating from high school in around a week.

At the start of 2022, her little sister wanted to see if she could possibly borrow the dress that she wore to her own high school graduation.

She told her sister no, but her sister wouldn’t accept that as an answer. Pretty recently, her sister asked her if she could borrow her dress again, and then their mom asked her too about the dress.

“My sister and I do basically wear the same size and everything so I can see where it’s coming from,” she explained.

“But I both told them no because the dress I wore for my graduation is special to me.”

She did use her own money to purchase her graduation dress, and it holds a lot of meaning to her.

She thinks that if she allows her sister to wear her dress to graduation, that’s going to take away some of the significance for her.

She said to her mom and her sister that her dress won’t be as special to her if her sister also wears it to graduate in, so she suggested that they go shopping for another dress.

Her mom and her sister think that she’s being ridiculous about her dress, and they want her to fork it over now.

