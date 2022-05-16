Her Mom Is Picking A Date Over Her Sister’s 8th Grade Graduation, So She Told Her Mom To Get Her Priorities Straight

A 19-year-old girl has a younger sister who is about to graduate from the 8th grade, and her sister is also going to get an award for her excellent grades at the ceremony.

She is extremely proud of all of her sister’s achievements, and she made sure to let her sister know that as soon as she found out about the special award she’s about to receive.

Her sister then wanted to know if she would be there at her graduation ceremony, but unfortunately, she is not able to make it.

“I’m usually the one that goes to their ceremonies and sporting events but her award ceremony is the same exact time as my 5-week summer lecture and lab so I can’t skip that,” she explained.

“Attendance is required as well. It happens to be the first day of school too.”

Since she can’t go, she let her mom know what day her sister’s graduation was, before pointing out that she won’t be able to attend due to college commitments.

Well, her mom got mad at her for asking her to go, as her mom’s boyfriend already organized a surprise date for them to go on and her mom can’t go on her date and also make it to her sister’s graduation.

She made it clear to her mom that she needs to get her priorities straight and cancel her date so her sister wasn’t at graduation all alone.

“There’s no one else in this household who can go to her graduation and I know it’s not like a college graduation, but a date is not an excuse,” she said.

