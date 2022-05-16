His Wife Boasted To One Of Her Friends About Being A Princess And Hiding Her True Nature From Him So He Feels Crushed

A 30-year-old guy got married to his 26-year-old wife a couple of years back, and they only dated for a short amount of time before he proposed.

They dated for exactly 8 months before he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him, but back then, he knew what he wanted and it was her.

He was convinced he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her, and they rushed through their engagement so they could officially be husband and wife.

As soon as he got married to his wife though, it was like a switch flipped and she became a completely different person than the one he had fallen in love with.

“Almost at once she devolved from a queen (independent, self-controlled, takes responsibility for her own mistakes, doesn’t freak out when disaster strikes) to a princess (dependant, emotional, screams at me, won’t lift a finger if she can coerce me to do it instead),” he explained.

“At first I was confused, then I was horrified when she quit working because ‘I don’t like driving stick shift’ (we were destitute).”

It has been several years now since his wife quickly turned into someone else overnight, and he has tried his very best to work through all of this.

Throughout his marriage, he has decided it’s best not to have children with his wife, but he is in this for the long haul and wants to save divorce until he has no other options left.

All of that has been hard enough on him, but then, his wife made a comment to one of her friends recently that left him crushed.

