His Date Was So Rude To Their Waitress That He Got Up And Left, But His Date Didn’t Have Any Money To Pay For What She Ordered

A guy’s sister thought it would be a good idea to introduce him to one of her friends, and he really did hit it off with his sister’s friend.

They went on 4 dates and they decided to “take turns” paying on each of their dates. So for the first date, he paid, the second date, she paid, and so on.

Two days ago, he took this girl out on date number 5, which he was supposed to pay for, but he didn’t.

Everything started off decently enough, and he drove to her house to pick her up and take her out to dinner.

They ordered their food, and dinner went well, but then when they were done with their meals, this girl asked their waitress if she could have more water.

“The place was packed and the waitress passed by our table multiple times,” he explained. “Instead of a friendly reminder, she told her if she’s mentally declining she should be in a retirement home instead of leaving people thirsty.”

“The poor woman looked like she was about to cry, she started apologizing to my date and went to get the water. I was shocked, embarrassed, and angry at the same time.”

He confronted his date about her deplorable behavior, got up from the table, and headed over to their waitress to say sorry.

He then paid the waitress for what he ordered, gave her a big tip, and walked out of the place.

