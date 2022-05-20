His Fiancée Returned From Vacation And Told Him She’s Moving Out So She Can Be A Hippy While Living In A Van

A man is engaged to his fiancée named Kay, and when his fiancée was little, she really didn’t have a great childhood.

Kay’s parents argued nonstop and had no sympathy for her or her siblings. Kay’s parents expected her to work hard, and they didn’t care if she struggled through something or got relentlessly bullied; they wanted her to just figure it out.

As you can imagine, Kay’s childhood left some lasting, deep-seated issues with her that she battles to this day.

Kay struggles with being “good enough” and thinking that she’s deserving of love. Kay also doesn’t genuinely like herself, and he has come to learn all of these things about her over the course of their 3-year relationship.

He has enjoyed his life with Kay, and he proposed to her just a couple of months ago. They then got a house and a puppy too.

Everything was almost rainbows and unicorns for them, except for him and Kay both feeling as if their love for one another was diminishing slightly as they just went more and more about their daily lives.

Kay was the one who brought this up first, and they did try to do some things to get closer to one another and get their spark back.

Recently, Kay went to another country for a week on vacation with some of her loved ones. When she came home, she was not the same Kay she was when she had left.

“She gets back from vacation, sits me down, and tells me she wants some space,” he explained.

