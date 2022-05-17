She Expects Her Boyfriend To Pick Prom Over His Varsity Baseball Game, But He’s Not Doing This

An 18-year-old girl and her boyfriend have been dating for the last 2 years, and they’re both going to be graduating from high school shortly.

Prom is in exactly one week, and they have already bought their outfits and tickets. Prom has been something special that they have been looking forward to since they got together, but now it looks like they’re no longer going to be going.

Yesterday, her boyfriend shared some news with her that she found distressing. Her boyfriend is on the varsity baseball team, and his semifinal game most likely will overlap with their prom night.

Her boyfriend is 3 games away from being the champion of the whole state, and he won’t be playing when he goes off to college.

Prom is supposed to be one of the highlights of high school, and she expected her boyfriend to pick prom over his game.

“When he told me his game might conflict with prom, I got upset because I’ve been looking forward to prom for years, and as a special treat, my dad even paid for me to have my hair and makeup done, and I and my boyfriend have already paid for other things like a party bus with his friends, and clothes,” she explained.

“Regarding prom itself, I feel like I already compromised a lot about who we’re going with, where we go, etc, too.”

“After he told me about the possible conflict, I tried to be reasonable, and I asked if there was any way he could go to the game late.”

She was hoping she and her boyfriend could get together after she got all ready, snap some photos, and he could be on his way, which would make him 30 minutes late to his game.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.