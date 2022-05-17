She Finds It Sad That Her Friend Is Constantly Testing Her Boyfriend’s Loyalty And She Told Her Friend It’s Probably Time To Break Up

A woman has a friend who has been in a relationship for the last 2 years or so. Although her friend refers to this guy as her boyfriend, this guy has really flip-flopped on if he wants to refer to her friend as his girlfriend.

Despite the confusion in title, her friend’s boyfriend is completely exclusive with her and has been for the duration of their relationship.

On the flip side, her friend really hasn’t been faithful to her boyfriend, but it always came at a time when her boyfriend wasn’t being nice to her or referring to her as his girlfriend.

She doesn’t think it was bad of her friend to step out on her boyfriend like that as he kind of deserved it.

The issue that she does have with her friend’s relationship is the fact that her friend is constantly testing her boyfriend’s loyalty.

“The thing I’m talking about is a thing a lot of girls seem to do and I just find it sad,” she said. “My friend makes fake accounts of girls to try and add her “boyfriend” and uses them to flirt and try and get him to cheat.”

“Or she checks his follow list for new girls he has added, pictures he has liked, whether his “Snapchat score” has gone up, she gets friends to spy on him on nights out.”

“Like she gets them to go out when they weren’t going to and follow him around. She has asked me to do this before but I said no because I thought it was ridiculous.”

A few days ago, her friend provided her with screenshots of messages she sent to her boyfriend under the guise of being another woman.

