She Went On 2 Dates With A Guy Who Lied To Her About His Height But She Didn’t Immediately Notice And She’s Wondering If He Deserves A Third Date

A woman found herself recently single, and she decided to download a dating app so she could meet new guys.

She did end up meeting a guy that she likes on this app, and he asked her out on two dates, which she thought went great.

None of the dates she went on with this guy so far were like the kind of dates where she felt sparks flying or that he was the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

She thought the dates went decently and she was interested in investing more time into getting to know more about this guy.

She did agree to a third date, but before the evening arrived, she went back on the dating app to look at this guy’s profile.

She was shocked to see that this guy had said on his profile that he is 6 feet tall, as he most certainly is not.

“He is the exact same height as my sister, who is around 5’7″ or 5’8″,” she said. “I totally get putting down 6’0″ if you are like 5’10” or 5’11” because who really can tell, but for him, it is a big difference.”

“To me, the height is not a deal-breaker but lying is. It just seems really tacky and not well-thought-out.”

“Sure, he may get more matches but in the long run, more women are going to be upset and annoyed that he lied.”

