She Learned That Her Biological Father Has At Least 25 Children That He Wants Nothing To Do With And She’s Ashamed

A 22-year-old woman grew up in foster care until she was adopted out at 6-years-old. Her biological mother struggles with addiction, and her biological father she describes as “a deadbeat.”

After she turned 6-years-old, she was adopted by a family who loves her and gave her a good childhood, and she says she’s had a happy life since then.

When she was 17, she wanted to see the files that her adoptive parents had on her adoption, and they agreed to let her see them.

“They let me look because they felt I was old enough to read information about my bio parents and learn the story of how my life was before I was adopted,” she explained.

“My entire life I felt pieces of my identity missing with minimal answers. As I looked through my books, I found my parents’ names and looked them up on social media.”

She was able to find her biological mother without a lot of effort, and she found out that her mom had 4 more kids after giving birth to her.

She did send a message to her mother asking if she had any details on who her biological father was, but her mother said she had no idea.

She flipped back through her adoption paperwork, noticing that the name that was written down for her biological father just wasn’t correct.

With little information to go on, she did her best to track him down, and she was successful in doing so after she got in contact with one of his former girlfriends.

