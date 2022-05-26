She Met A Guy Online That She Really Likes, But She Can’t Get Over How Short He Is Compared To Her

A 21-year-old girl met a guy a year younger than her on a dating app, and she spoke to him for under a week before she decided that she liked him a lot.

She thought he was smart, hilarious, and good looking too. She wasn’t sure there was much more she could want in a guy, and she was excited to see where everything with him went.

After chatting with him for some time, he asked her out on a date. He wanted to take her out for dinner, and she agreed.

The day of their first date arrived, and she informed him that she was running a bit behind, so she asked him if he could just get to the restaurant at their scheduled time and she would meet him there as soon as she could.

He said that was fine, and he got to the restaurant before she did and was able to secure a table for them.

She did get there late, but she sat down and had the most amazing time with this guy.

“Then it’s time to leave and that’s where my issue begins…he’s shorter than me,” she explained.

“And now the idea of kissing him or anything else feels awkward. I want to trim my eyelids with how pissed I am about this bothering me.”

“Here’s this awesome guy who’s into me and I’m struggling with my feelings all because of a couple of inches of height difference.”

